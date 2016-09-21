Woman faces drug charges after house fire

A woman was arrested on drug charges and several children were removed from a home in the 2100 block of West Main Street following a fire in the basement Tuesday, police said.

The fire was reported at 3:52 p.m. A man reportedly fled the scene prior to the fire department's arrival, police said.

Detectives found evidence of manufacturing "spice" or a synthetic drug in the basement. Investigators believe the fire started in the basement during the manufacturing process.

Detectives also recovered 840 grams of powdered synthetic cannabinoids and 34 pounds of plant material used in the manufacturing process. Had the chemical process been completed, it would have an estimated street value of $150,000, police said.

The house was condemned by Neighborhood Code Enforcement because of the fire. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

Nora Dolsen was arrested on charges of dealing in a synthetic drug, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance, police said.