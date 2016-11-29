Woman found dead in alleyway yet to be ID'd

A positive identification of a dead woman found wrapped in a carpet in a Wayne Trace alleyway Saturday morning has not been made by the coroner’s office.

The cause of death has also not been determined.

Officials would only say that it was the body of a white woman.

The body was reported about 9:50 a.m. Saturday. How long the body had been there wasn’t clear.

Police were speaking with neighbors in the immediate area to see if anyone had seen anything.

