  • Fort Wayne police respond to a woman struck by a van in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart on Lima Road, Wednesday morning.
December 28, 2016 12:49 PM

Woman critical, struck by van in Wal-Mart lot

Ashley Sloboda | The Journal Gazette

A 65-year-old woman is in critical condition after a Nissan van struck her in a Wal-Mart parking lot about 10:40 a.m., Fort Wayne police spokesman Michael Joyner said.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the area in front of the Lima Road store's Home & Pharmacy entrance. The van, which had a dented right front bumper, remained on the scene, as did its driver, a woman.

The driver apparently didn't see the pedestrian, Joyner said. Joyner didn't know whether the injured woman was a customer or an employee.

