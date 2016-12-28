1 killed in 2-car crash

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash at Lima and Progress roads around noon Wednesday.

The crash occurred when a man traveling south on Lima Road ran a red light at Progress Road and hit the victim's vehicle as it was negotiating a left turn off northbound Lima Road onto westbound Progress Road, Fort Wayne police said.

Three other people in the victims' vehicle were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment, but submitted to a blood test at a local hospital as part of standard procedure, police said.

The woman who died was pinned in the front passenger seat, requiring firefighters to use the jaws of life to extricate her from the vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Fort Wayne police, the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.

