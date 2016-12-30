Woman killed in Lima Road crash ID'd

Victims in two vehicle crashes on Wednesday were identified Thursday.

Christina Marie Fleishell, 53, of Berne, died in a multivehicle crash on Lima Road at Progress Road on Wednesday. The crash occurred around noon. Fleishell was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She is the 36th traffic fatality in Allen County this year. There were 31 traffic fatalities last year.

The crash occurred when a man traveling south on Lima Road ran a red light at Progress Road and hit the victim’s vehicle as Fleishell was making a left turn off northbound Lima Road onto Progress Road, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.

Three other people in the victim’s vehicle were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment but submitted to a blood test at a hospital as part of standard procedure, police said.

Fleishell was pinned in the front passenger seat, requiring firefighters to use the Jaws of Life to free her.

Janet C. Roberts, 75, of Fort Wayne, has been identified as the pedestrian struck Wednesday morning at the Wal-Mart on Lima Road, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. She was last reported in critical condition.

Roberts was critically injured after a van struck her, Fort Wayne police spokesman Michael Joyner said.

The van that hit Roberts had a dented right front bumper.

Witness accounts reported that a Nissan passenger van was traveling north in the parking lot when it struck the woman about 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived, the woman was unresponsive, Joyner said.

The driver apparently didn’t see the woman, Joyner said.

Neither the driver nor the two children inside the van were harmed and there was no reason to believe alcohol was a factor, he said.

No arrests have been made in the crashes, a police spokesman said. Police are still waiting on the results of blood draws and both cases are considered active investigations, the police department said.

jduffy@jg.net