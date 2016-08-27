Woman killed in semi crash

A 22-year-old Larwill woman is dead from injuries she suffered in a crash with a semi truck Friday morning, according to a report from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department.

Kaila C. Cearbaugh was driving east on U.S. 30 near County Road 650 West sometime before 9:44 a.m. She overcorrected, crossed the westbound lane and was struck by the semi driven by a 50-year-old Paulding, Ohio, man. Cearbaugh was thrown from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was not hurt. The incident is under investigation.