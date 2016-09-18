Woman shot in abdomen, drives herself to hospital

A woman, shot in the abdomen, drove herself to the hospital, early Sunday morning.

Around 3:11 a.m., a man called 911 saying a woman had come to his home, located on the 3000 block of Plaza Drive, saying she had been shot in the abdomen and told the man that she was going to drive herself to the hospital, a statement from Fort Wayne Police said.

Officers searched the area for the van the victim was driving, but were not able to find it, police said.

At 3:23 a.m., the woman called dispatch and told them that she was driving to the hospital but refused to pull over or tell dispatch where she was.

The woman told dispatch that the shooting had happened on the 4600 block of Oliver Street as a result of a domestic dispute, Fort Wayne police spokesperson, John Chambers, said.

At 3:37 a.m., the woman arrived at the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police went to the home on Oliver Street, secured the scene, and are interviewing the victim and witnesses present at the time of the shooting. There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

The incident is under investigation.