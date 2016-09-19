Woman shot in abdomen drives to hospital

A woman drove herself to a hospital early Sunday after being shot in the abdomen during an apparent domestic dispute. She was listed in critical condition, police said.

At 3:11 a.m., a man who lives in the 3000 block of Plaza Drive called 911 and told dispatchers a woman who arrived at his home had been shot in the abdomen. She told him she would drive herself to a hospital.

Officer Jason Anthony, city police spokesman, said the woman left the man’s house driving a blue van. Police officers searched the area looking for the vehicle, Anthony said.

About 3:20 a.m., the woman called 911 and told dispatchers she was driving herself to the hospital. She refused to pull over or provide dispatchers with her current location. She did say that she had been shot at a home in the 4600 block of Oliver Street. Officers went to that address to secure the scene, Anthony said.

The woman arrived at a hospital about 3:37 a.m. While being examined, she gave investigators limited details about the shooting and indicated it was the result of a domestic dispute, Anthony said.

The doctor determined the woman was in critical condition, and she was immediately taken to another hospital for treatment. Her name was not released Sunday by police.

Detectives interviewed witnesses who were at the home at the time of the shooting. Crime scene technicians collected evidence.

Police had not announced any arrests as of Sunday night.

