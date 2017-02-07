Woman sought in battery

Police continue to seek the whereabouts of a 39-year-old woman wanted in connection with a weekend incident that critically injured a man on the city’s northeast side, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The woman, Shannon Labrosse, was described in the release as 5-foot-9, 200 pounds, white, with hazel eyes and long brown hair. Police also released her photograph.

This was the second time in three days police issued a report on the battery, which happened about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 6300 block of Nina Drive. A man suffering from head wounds was hospitalized, police have said.

Police believe Labrosse was caring for the man and that she struck him in the head after an altercation upset her.

She fled the scene before officers arrived, and attempts to track her with a police dog were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

