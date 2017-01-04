Working on solution to violence

The boy was no older than 4 or 5, hit in the face by a stray bullet from a gang shooting.

Interviewing an 18-year-old who might know something, Steve Reed, then a Fort Wayne police detective, thought he would rely on the teen’s sympathy to identify the shooter.

“I told him, ‘Do you realize a little boy just got shot in the face?’ ” Reed recalled. “And he just looked at me with a deadpan face and said, ‘So.’ And I thought to myself, ‘Uh-oh. We’re dealing with a different element now. It’s worse than I thought.’ ”

That was more than a decade ago.

In August, Reed was promoted to police chief as gun violence reached a new high in Fort Wayne and the view of police in many cities hit a new low.

Reed, like chiefs in those other cities, is grappling with ways to stop the violence even as an opioid epidemic fuels it and forces resources be directed to other crimes of addiction. Repeated pleas for people to come forward with information has been met with limited success, he said. More police officers will be hired, but they can only do so much.

The department has begun a community relations division. Social media, including Facebook and Twitter, are part of the plan to become more transparent. Most recently the department invited city leaders and media to a two-hour use-of-force training event to show what officers encounter and how they respond. When you inform people you gain trust, Reed said.

But in an hour interview last week in which he addressed violence in Fort Wayne and other cities, Reed kept returning to a theme: neglected children, a diminished portrayal of police and the community’s obligation to get involved.

“We had an incident here not that long ago where a gentleman shot another person when an officer was right there,” Reed said. “The officer ended up chasing him down and making an apprehension. So, when someone’s willing to do that when an officer’s present, what does that say?”

Violence was increasing when Reed started as a cop in the early 1990s, but arguments that led to a police call seldom ended with shots fired. Now it’s common for someone to pull a gun for the slightest provocation, he said.

It is wearing on city officers, whom Reed describe as hard-working but getting tired.

City police had about 4,000 more calls for service last year than in 2015. Twice as many guns have been confiscated. And double the number of juveniles have been arrested, Reed said. It’s those young people caught in a cycle of neglect with stares that reveal “there’s nothing there” who worry Reed.

“I’ve seen it across my career when I’ve arrested folks that are hard-core criminals and they’ve had kids, and the environment those kids grew up in,” he said. “Now we’ve been dealing with those kids, and those kids that we’re dealing with have kids. It’s progressive, and the violence seems to have gotten worse.”

Of course, it’s not only in Fort Wayne.

Reed lists several cities at or near record homicide rates: Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; Chicago, San Bernardino, California; Denver; Elkhart; Cleveland; Toledo; Milwaukee. He asks why then answers the question: A breakdown in family structure; no positive influences on many children. “And we’re seeing the effects of that over years and years of neglect.”

People are becoming desensitized to violence, Paul Wilson, CEO of mental health agency Park Center, said in an email response.

“This has been demonstrated with violence on TV, violence in video games, violence in the neighborhoods,” he said. “In general, we are a society that is both fascinated and appalled by violence.”

Reed credits groups like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne with providing a positive image for children. Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the clubs, credits police with reaching out in search of solutions.

“I think the chief is right on point,” Jordan said.

Many children don’t feel valued. Kids who don’t have adequate support often are influenced by the wrong group, Jordan added. Particularly boys at a certain age are influenced by peers in the absence of a responsible adult. Jordan agrees that the problem needs a community solution.

“The police department has really reached out to the community and tried to build more of a community policing brand,” Jordan said. Reed and Garry Hamilton, the previous police chief, are “always willing to figure out how do we do better. How do we get in front of these kids and build relationships with them without there being a problem or crime. And they’ve been in my facility over the last couple of years more times then they ever have. And they’re building relationships with kids. So, I appreciate that and I applaud that effort.”

Police are fighting a perception issue and not only with juveniles. In the last couple of years police nationwide have been seen in a negative light through high-profile police shootings. Reed complains that national media give partial information and perhaps show a clip without all the facts. He counts 64 officers nationwide shot this year in ambush attacks, as the number of local police recruit applications dropped in half.

“So that, in my opinion, has empowered the criminal element in our country to a degree,” he said. “And we’re seeing more blatant violence, more gun violence, more guns in the hands of folks who shouldn’t have them, that can’t legally have them.”

Reed, a Second Amendment proponent, said he doesn’t support getting rid of Indiana handgun permits, as gun rights advocates and some Indiana legislators propose. “When I say there are too many guns in the hands of the wrong people, I’m talking about those individuals who should not have guns to begin with,” he said.

Mayor Tom Henry sites the proliferation of guns along with gangs and drugs as causes for the violence.

This year, the city will add 28 more officers. Henry also said police will be talking more with neighborhood associations about how to prevent crime, giving school districts tips for students to protect themselves, and gaining the help of faith-based communities as police advocates.

“So we’re trying to cover it from a variety of different angles,” Henry said. “It’s going to take a number of different contributing factors. The sad thing is because of our society, to some extent it’s always going to be with us. The best thing we can do at this point is try to curtail it, to try to push it down as best we can.”

Added to the mix is the opioid crisis. There have been 71 overdose deaths in Allen County since Dec. 20, and more than 700 calls for overdose emergencies, which take away from other police calls, Reed said. For some offenders a solution may be starting treatment in jail, which Reed said he is working on with the county sheriff.

“Filling up our jails with addicts isn’t the answer,” he said. “Getting them treatment is. We may have to arrest them to force them into treatment, but going after the suppliers is key.”rshawgo@jg.net

Dave Gong of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.