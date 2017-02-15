Xbox sale attempt ends in shooting

A meeting to sell an Xbox ended up as a shooting Tuesday night, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called to the lot of the BP gas station, 3610 E. Dupont Road, at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday on the report of shooting, a statement said.

Earlier in the day, police said, the victim, David Allen Walters, 19, of Fort Wayne, had agreed to meet the seller of an Xbox at the BP.

When Walters grabbed the Xbox from the seller and ran toward a waiting van, driven by Jailon Gregory Parrish, 19, of Fort Wayne, the person selling the Xbox pulled out a gun and shot Walters, the statement said.

Parrish then drove away, leaving Walters in the parking lot of the BP.

The man who shot the victim was interviewed by police and later released, the statement said. Police are not releasing the man's name at this time, Public Information Officer Michael Joyner said.

Police were able to locate Parrish in the 4600 block of Wellington Drive, where he was arrested for an active warrant as he tried to climb out a window in the back of a house.

Walters was last reported in serious condition. The incident is under investigation and possible additional charges are pending, the statement said.