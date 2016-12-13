2 Concordia students awarded college scholarships

Two Concordia Lutheran High School students have been awarded full college scholarships from the 2017 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship.

Kontré Hughes and Alaina Stellwagen were awarded full-ride scholarships from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne to any four-year Indiana university, a statement from Concordia Lutheran said today.

The scholarships are based on hardship and financial need, and includes full tuition and fees. Strong academics are also considered.

The two were selected out of 105 applications for the scholarship this year, the statement said.

Hughes has not committed to a college just yet, but is considering the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University and Purdue University to study biological engineering. Stellwagen has already been accepted to Indiana University to study journalism, but is still looking at other schools.