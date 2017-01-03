2 join East Allen board

Two people joined the East Allen County Schools board Tuesday - one by election, the other by appointment due to a resignation.

Leland Etzler sat in the audience next to his wife as the board, in its first action of 2017, unanimously voted to accept his resignation, a decision prompted by health issues.

In his resignation letter, Etzler wrote he was "deeply sorry" to leave the board under these circumstances.

"It has always been my goal to do what is best for boys and girls in our school system," Etzler wrote.

Etzler, a retired district math teacher and famed Woodlan football coach, was elected in 2014 to represent District 2E, which covers a broad area of east Allen County. He previously served on the board from 2006 to 2010.

He requested that his wife, Gayle, take his seat - a desire the board ultimately honored but not without some heated discussion.

Board President Chris Baker told his colleagues they had 30 days to fill the vacancy and presented the options: appoint someone to the position or accept candidates and interview them during public meetings.

Paulette Nellems said the board should have a policy that states how it should proceed in these cases. This way, she said, the public can't cry foul if one vacancy is handled by an interview process and another is determined by appointment.

"It builds trust within the constituency," she said.

Baker and Bob Nelson defended the board's right to have choices, both saying they don't want to lock future boards into one path.

The board unanimously voted to fill Etzler's vacancy by appointment, but Nellems abstained in the separate action concerning his wife. She was unaware other recommendations would be accepted at the meeting, she said.

"This really proves my point," Nellems said, and a brief quarrel ensued between her and Baker.

Nellems stressed she did not take issue with Gayle Etzler's abilities.

"I think you'll serve great," she said.

Gayle Etzler was immediately sworn in, as were the winners of the November election: Todd Buckmaster, who defeated incumbent Arden Hoffman, and incumbents Nelson, Baker and Terry Jo Lightfoot.

The board also elected new officers - nearly unanimously. Tim Hines was unanimously selected as vice president while Nelson and Baker received opposition from Nellems in their appointments to president and secretary, respectively.

In other business, the board approved hiring Waggoner-Irwin-Scheele & Associates to lead East Allen through the initial steps of developing a performance-based compensation system for employees in non-collective bargaining groups, such as paraprofessionals, secretaries, principals and central administration. The cost is not to exceed $10,000.

District staff said the change is in line with the compensation model for the teachers union, which no longer has a salary schedule.

asloboda@jg.net