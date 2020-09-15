FWCS sees increase in tax rate of 1% to 2%

Fort Wayne Community Schools is proposing a flat spending plan for 2021 that could result in a 2% property tax rate increase, the chief financial officer told the board Monday.

And that's if the assessed value of property within the school district's boundaries remains flat, Kathy Friend said. The tax rate increase could be as low as 1% if assessed value grows by 5%.

“It has been in the 5% neighborhood lately,” she said. “It's not out of the question that you could be (at) only a 1% increase.”

That element likely will remain unknown for the Sept. 28 public hearing and on Oct. 12, the night the board will vote on the $309.5 million budget. Both meetings begin at 6 p.m. in the Grile Administrative Center, 1200 S. Clinton St.

Budget information is available online at https://gateway.ifionline.org and the district's website, www.fortwayneschools.org.

The total proposed budget is 1% more than the current $305 million budget.

Two financial milestones will be reached in 2021, Friend said: The school district will issue the final bond approved under the 2016 referendum, and it will issue the first bond authorized by the 2020 referendum.

Together, the education and operations funds total almost $276.3 million, or $422,242 more than in 2020 – less than a 1% increase.

“We don't yet know what to expect in the next year regarding funding and the fallout from the pandemic,” said Friend, who noted that Monday marked her 21st FWCS budget presentation. “We will approach spending cautiously.”

About 92% of the proposed $202.4 million education fund is earmarked for wages and fringe benefits, mostly for teachers, Friend said.

The proposed $73.9 million operations fund includes $2.4 million to replace 27 school buses. The new ones will have seat belts and stop-arm cameras.

Of the 16,000 students eligible for transportation services, more than 5,000 are learning remotely this year, Friend said. Even more opted not to sign up for services this year.

“But we still have the same number of routes and the same number of miles to cover,” Friend said.

This year, money from sources including the federal coronavirus rescue package helped the school district hire more nurses and buy personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and technology for remote learning, Friend said.

Those grants didn't support the district's normal budget, she noted, and FWCS will likely have some unfunded COVID-related expenditures.

“We are still holding out hope that we will have some (Federal Emergency Management Agency) support,” Friend said.

