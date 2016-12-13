A-F grades released; 2 FWCS schools earn As

The State Board of Education today placed schools around the state into A to F accountability categories that showed fewer top-rated schools.

In all, 501 - or 23.6 percent - of public and private schools received A's and 130 - or 6.1 percent - received an F.

The 2015-2016 grades used a new calculation method for A to F, which takes into account not just how kids fare on the test but also how much they grow or fall back from the prior year.

It tends to give more Bs and Cs than the previous model.

In Fort Wayne Community Schools, 18 schools earned a B, 13 earned a C, 13 earned a D, three earned an F and two earned an A -- Holland and Croninger elementaries.

In a statement, Superintendent Wendy Robinson said the grades and "flawed accountability system" aren't an accurate reflection of what happens in the district's classrooms each day.

"Our dedicated teachers, administrators and support staff are focused on making sure each student is educated to high standards," she said. "Any parents who have questions are welcome to talk to the principal at their school to learn more about the high quality work being done for the children of this community."

The grades are largely based on ISTEP+ scores. The test was administered in grades 3 through 8 last spring and scores came out a few weeks ago.

"This year, Indiana implemented a new student-centered school accountability system utilizing Indiana’s new, more rigorous standards and assessments for the first time," said Superintendent of Public Instruction Glenda Ritz. "For those reasons, the 2015-16 school year establishes a new baseline for school accountability grades in Indiana. Moving forward, the Department of Education will continue to support students, educators and schools with the important work of school improvement.”

For the 2014-2015 grades, 1,188 schools - or 56.7 percent - received an A grade, whereas only 55 schools - or 2.6 percent - were given F grades.

But an apples-to-apples comparison isn't altogether accurate because the General Assembly passed a hold-harmless law for Indiana's new, more rigorous standards. That meant schools last year could see their accountability improve but not worsen.

