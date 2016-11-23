Airman dad surprises daughter

As she participated in a class discussion about Thanksgiving, Aboite Elementary student Kendyl Kraick was unaware Tuesday afternoon that her father, whom she hadn’t seen in seven months, stood in the back of the third-grade classroom.

Travis Kraick, a member of the Indiana Air National Guard, returned home last week from a deployment to Africa and planned to surprise Kendyl, 9, with the news at her school in southwest Allen County.

He waited a few moments before interrupting her, causing her to turn in her seat, a look of shock and recognition of what was happening spreading across her face. Within seconds, Kendyl jumped out of her seat, ran to her uniform-clad father and was lifted into his arms for a hug, wrapping her legs around him.

“I love you,” the girl said, later describing the reveal as the biggest surprise of her life. “I’m so happy.”

Father and daughter were inseparable as they reconnected, the hugs frequent.

Kendyl’s mother, Kara Kraick, and stepmom, Margaret Kraick, watched the pair.

Gesturing to a journal Margaret Kraick was holding, Kara Kraick explained Kendyl wrote in it for her father, jotting down anything she wanted to tell him but couldn’t. Kendyl gave him the notebook Tuesday.

“She has definitely missed his presence a lot,” Kara Kraick said.

The surprise reunion was a difficult secret to keep from Kendyl, her mother said, adding she reiterated that morning that he would be home in time for Christmas.

Kendyl said she had been “really, really sad” her father wouldn’t be home for Thanksgiving.

“But now he is,” she added.

Travis Kraick said he is glad to be home and is thankful for his “family, more than anything.”

He surprised his wife with his return a few days ago, he said, saying she expected him a week later.

“I’m better at deception than I thought I was,” he said.

Kendyl gave him a pass for his duplicity, calling it the one kind of lie that’s OK.

