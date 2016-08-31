Bike-share station opens on Indiana Tech campus

A sixth Fort Wayne bike share station opened today on the campus of Indiana Tech.

The station, on the north side of Andorfer Commons at the corner of East Washington Boulevard and Schick Street, will allow students and the public to check out a bike 24 hours a day, the city of Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Anyone can use the bike share station by purchasing a day pass or a $15 monthly or $60 annual membership, the statement said. Rides for members are free for the first hour, then $3 per hour after.

"Students now have a convenient way to travel downtown and beyond, and to make use of our wonderful trail system, from a bike station located in the heart of campus," said Dr. Arthur Snyder, Indiana Tech president, in the statement. "And community members now have one more method for getting to our campus for athletic events, meetings, events in our theaters and art gallery, and more."