Breakfast's fate worrying FWCS

Since adopting a new federal reimbursement program for student meals a few years ago, FWCS has seen school breakfast participation rates jump from about 20 percent to 73 percent among elementary students.

Participation at the middle school level, about 65 percent, had similar gains, Nutrition Services Director Candice Hagar said.

That growth mirrors a nationwide trend. More than 12 million low-income kids now eat breakfast at school, up almost 50 percent from 10 years ago. And according to the latest School Breakfast Scorecard, an annual report released Tuesday by the Food Research and Action Center, school breakfast participation among low-income kids grew 3.7 percent in the 2015-2016 school year over the prior year.

But the policy most credited with boosting the numbers might be on the chopping block under President Donald Trump.

Advocates chalk the growth, in large part, to the expansion of the Community Eligibility Provision, an Obama-era program that remains unpopular with many Republicans. Under the program, schools or school districts where 40 percent of the student body qualifies for free or reduced-price meals may offer those meals free to all students.

Introduced as part of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act in 2010, the program expanded nationwide in the 2014-15 school year. As of last year, an estimated half of all eligible districts had adopted it.

FWCS is in its third year with the program, which the district adopted at its elementary and middle schools, Hagar said. Conditions at the high schools, such as their 9:05 a.m. start time, didn’t lend themselves to the program, she said, adding that only about 12 percent of high schoolers eat breakfast at school.

The opportunity to ensure all FWCS students have breakfast and lunch was part of the program’s appeal, Hagar said.

“We have many students in the district who wouldn’t eat if it weren’t for what they got at school,” she said.

Hagar said the program also reduced paperwork FWCS would otherwise have to handle.

Without the program, schools must collect applications and determine each student’s individual eligibility for free- or reduced-price meals based on family income.

That puts a considerable administrative burden on high-poverty schools, which may have to chase down applications and partial payments from thousands of children. On top of that, advocates say, restricting school breakfast to the poorest kids stigmatizes the meal.

The program, on the other hand, makes breakfast a schoolwide norm, which supporters say reduces stigma and paperwork while funneling additional federal money to nutrition programs in high-poverty schools. It gives cafeterias the financial flexibility to offer alternative types of breakfasts, such as grab-and-go meals students can eat in the classroom. It also makes sure more kids get breakfast – 9.4 percent more kids compared to control schools, according to the Department of Agriculture.

That’s significant, given the established link between school breakfast, classroom behavior and academic performance. Studies have shown that students who eat breakfast at school score better on standardized tests and skip school or are tardy less often.

Despite these successes, the program is not universally loved. It has attracted particular ire from House Republicans, who attempted to change the program in their version of last year’s Child Nutrition Reauthorization bill.

They believe the program unfairly subsidizes the meals of kids who could afford to pay full price, at enormous cost to taxpayers, and have advocated for a 60 percent threshold to determine a school or district’s eligibility. While they were unable to raise the program threshold in the last Congress, they now have a Republican president, in addition to a congressional majority.

Hagar said FWCS is “very worried” about the program’s future. The district would no longer qualify for CEP if the threshold changes to 60 percent, she said, and a “large percentage” of students would no longer have breakfast.

“We don’t want that to happen,” she said.

The program is not used in Southwest Allen County Schools, which serves breakfast to about 3 percent of students at six of its nine schools, or in East Allen County Schools, which provides the morning meal to about 2,000 children districtwide, the districts’ food services directors said.

Two East Allen schools – Southwick Elementary and Prince Chapman Academy – do, however, use Provision 2, another federal option that lets schools provide all students with free breakfast and lunch, Food Service Director Dan Krleski said.

Officials at Northwest Allen County Schools did not immediately respond last week to requests for comment.

