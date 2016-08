Bryan residents are invited to join Bryan City Schools to celebrate the dedication of the newly completed middle/high school. The project is the first phase of a master plan to have all students from preschool through Grade 12 on one campus for the first time in the district’s history.

Dedication and ceremony are 2 p.m. Sept. 11, and tours and reception are 3 to 5 p.m. at 1000 Fountain Grove Drive (grades 6-12 building).