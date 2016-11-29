Canterbury students witness history

Canterbury Middle School student Miriam Dixon, 13, signed up for a school trip to Cuba wanting to see what it’s like to live in a Communist country, unaware she would end her journey witnessing history.

The eighth-grader and her peers woke up Saturday – their last day in Cuba – to news that revolutionary icon and former President Fidel Castro had died.

Spanish teacher Maria Hanewald, who lived in Cuba until she was 6, said the news wasn’t unexpected considering Castro was 90, but the timing was.

“It was unbelievable that it happened while we were there,” she said.

The significance of his death didn’t escape the Canterbury students, Miriam said, adding it was “pretty cool” they were “living history.”

The Canterbury group three high school students, 15 seventh- and eighth-graders, three parents and two teachers – not only witnessed reactions in Cuba but also in Miami, where they dined at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant.

Hanewald and Miriam described a quiet scene in Cuba, with Hanewald noting that people appeared to be going about their lives

Miami, however, had a celebratory tone, they said. People were in the streets waving flags and yelling, Miriam said. She had her picture taken beside a copy of the Miami Herald, which had only one headline – “Castro dead” – in big, bold letters above his photograph.

If the students had traveled to Cuba this week, they likely would have gotten a different experience because the Cuban government has declared nine days of mourning for Castro. The Associated Press reports that many museums have closed and a state-sanctioned ban on live music has shuttered concerts and nightspots, among other changes.

While in Cuba, the students visited the Bay of Pigs, toured a nature preserve, watched children put on a circus performance and attended musical performances that led to dancing, Hanewald said.

The Cubans were excited upon learning the group was from America, Miriam said. She said she and her peers fielded several questions, such as where they lived, what they lived like and whether they attended school.

Hanewald said she would take another group of students to Cuba if the opportunity presents itself.

“This trip was perfect,” she said.

