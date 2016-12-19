Carroll teacher's work pays off in textbook

Just last year, Carroll High School photography teacher Nicole Croy had professional ambitions to write her own textbook, a goal she later made more manageable by narrowing her focus to a chapter.

Little did she know that her expertise on pinhole photography would soon be in the second edition of “Focus on Photography,” a textbook published by Davis Publications.

If that weren’t enough, she was invited to submit her students’ images for consideration. Nearly two dozen pieces by 16 Northwest Allen County Schools students, including alumni and those in middle school, were published.

“It’s mind-blowing to me,” said Croy, who is in her 16th year at Carroll.

Ask her how the opportunity came about, and she’ll say she doesn’t quite know what led to the whirlwind, just that it began with a request for pinhole ­images. She submitted her work immediately, she said.

“They were blown away by how involved I was in it,” Croy said.

Croy’s pinhole images have ranged from tiny – about the size of a business card – to huge, she said, noting some measure 4 feet by 8 feet. Similarly, her work includes images with exposures ranging from minutes to months.

She said she enjoys pinhole photography because she never knows what she will get.

“It’s definitely the happy accidents,” Croy said.

Although she never dreamed she would be a writer, Croy said writing for the textbook came easily because she knows the topic so well.

Croy said she’s almost more excited for her students, whom she encourages to share their work and to enter contests.

Claire MacDonald, a 2016 graduate, said she’s grateful she had Croy as a teacher.

“I feel if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be chosen for the textbook,” the Indiana University student said, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Alumna Hannah Engelsrud, who had a digital photograph published, said she has been inspired by content in textbooks, so it’s cool that her work might inspire someone else.

“It’s super exciting,” the IPFW student said. “I don’t know many people who have been published in a textbook.”

Croy said it will be especially exciting when she can integrate the publication into her classroom. When that happens, she said, the middle school students who had their photography selected should be in her classes at Carroll. She said it will be interesting if their peers open the textbook and say, “Wait, isn’t that your name?”

Concordia Lutheran High School

Concordia Lutheran High School this year continued its decades-long tradition of gathering and donating gifts to the Christmas Bureau for children in need. Through the service project – the school’s biggest of the year – students collected 385 boxes of gifts and 12 bikes, which will benefit 144 people from 32 families.

NACS

Students at Northwest Allen’s seven elementary schools raised $7,161 for the “One Dime at a Time Challenge” held Nov. 14 to 18, Chargers Fighting Cancer of Northwest Allen County Schools, Relay for Life of Fort Wayne and the American Cancer Society announced. The money will support cancer research and cancer patient services and support.

Scholarships

• The Fort Wayne Zoological Society is accepting applications for the Lawrence A. Ackerman Scholarship, which bestows a one-time, $2,000 award to a college-bound high school senior pursuing an animal-related career. The deadline is Feb. 1. Graduating high school seniors in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties may apply. Applicants’ character, commitment to the stewardship of animals, financial need and scholastic achievement will be considered. Students may download an application at kidszoo.org/employment-opportunities/ or request one by calling 427-6800 or by visiting their school guidance office.

• The University of Saint Francis has a new endowed scholarship for nursing and health science students. Established with a gift of $500,000 by Walter and Jean McComb, the McComb Family Scholarship is available to associate and bachelor’s degree students in nursing or other health science fields. Go to admissions.sf.edu or call 399-7700 for more information.

Junior Achievement

Students from across northeast Indiana showcased their business acumen Nov. 30 in Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana’s Titan Tournament. More than 100 students on 41 teams participated, fighting for a spot in Junior Achievement’s national tournament in May. Three students from Norwell High School – Kyle Murray, Andres Jara and Alex Murray – finished on top and will advance to the national tournament. Students from Carroll High School – Kyler Rogers and Jack Shannon – finished in second place. The Titan program is a business simulation that enables students to apply economic principles learned in class as they manage a virtual business. Students form corporate teams and compete against each other in a virtual marketplace, striving to outperform their competitors in profit, sales and market share.

Huntington University

Jessica Castle, a sophomore art education major at Huntington University, was one of 31 students recently honored as a 2016 Realizing the Dream award recipient at a banquet in Indianapolis. The honorees have realized the dream of being the first in their families to go to college, were selected by their colleges for outstanding achievement during freshman year and are advancing toward completing their bachelor’s degrees. Castle’s activities include serving as vice president of the National Art Education Association on Huntington’s campus, volunteering at Life Church and acting as an Alpha Group Mentor for transfer students. As an award recipient, Castle will get a $2,500 check to help with college costs, and her selected “most influential” teacher/mentor will receive a $1,000 professional development grant.

