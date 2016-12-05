Carwein to serve in urban schools' committee post

IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein has been selected to serve as an at-large member on the Executive Committee of the Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities.

Executive Committee members are presidents and chancellors of CUMU member institutions and serve two-year terms, Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne said in a news release Monday.

"CUMU is honored to have Chancellor Carwein provide her guidance to the organization as a member of the Executive Committee," CUMU Executive Director Bobbie Laur said in a statement.

Before becoming IPFW's chancellor, Carwein held leadership positions at Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland, Washington, at Westfield State College in Westfield, Massachussetts, the University of Washington Tacoma and the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Carwein's experience will help ensure the coalition "will be well-equipped to address the most pressing issues facing urban educational institutions in the future," Laur said.