Central Lutheran School getting $6 million expansion

Central Lutheran School has broken ground on an expansion costing more than $6 million that will bring a new gymnasium, new preschool wing and new classrooms to its campus in New Haven.

The project has been in the works for several years, after a bequest by farming brothers James and Larry Nahrwold of New Haven, who about five years ago left their $2 million estate earmarked for the school, Principal Kevin Creutz said Monday.

"That really started this whole process. That was a great kickstarter for us," he said, adding school officials had been talking about adding space to the 64-year-old school for three decades.

The biggest changes will move the school's preschool from the basement of Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 800 Green St. next door to the campus to a dedicated wing and the addition of a second gymnasium that will be "more spectator friendly" than the current facility.

The gym will have bleacher seating instead of crowding spectators into a stage-like area on one end, Creutz said. There will also be room for a concessions stand, he said.

The project will also centralize office spaces to make for improved security for a growing number of students, Creutz said.

