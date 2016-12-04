Colleges working to prevent assaults

Officials recognize the numbers likely don’t tell the entire story.

Few, if any, cases of rape, domestic violence and other sex offenses are reflected in the most recent reports from IPFW, Indiana Tech, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, the University of Saint Francis, Huntington University and Trine University.

In 2015, for example, Manchester reported zero cases of rape and dating violence while IPFW’s report included one case of rape and two cases of dating violence on on-campus property.

“It is underreported across the nation,” said Allen Machielson, dean of student experience and Title IX coordinator at Manchester University.

Manchester, like other colleges receiving federal funding, must comply with guidelines related to sexual misconduct because Title IX includes it as a form of sex discrimination. Under the Violence Against Women Act – which focuses directly on sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking – colleges and universities also must adopt policies to address and prevent campus sexual violence, among other requirements.

The Justice Department’s Office on Violence Against Women recently awarded 61 grants totaling $25 million to address sexual violence on campuses. Manchester, which has campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, was the only recipient in Indiana. It received $300,000.

The grants benefited 45 institutions of higher education – twice as many as last year – as well as 16 organizations providing legal assistance to victims on campuses.

Machielson said the funding is particularly helpful for Manchester, which has about 1,600 students but doesn’t have the resources of a large school.

Chris Dickson is associate vice president of student services and Title IX co-coordinator at Indiana Tech. Compliance aside, he said, having colleges address these issues is the right thing to do.

Parents try to teach their children what’s right and wrong, he said, but those lessons might not address questions about consent and what happens if someone you know is assaulted or raped.

“That gap of coverage is what’s really needed,” Dickson said.

Eric Norman, associate vice chancellor and dean of students at IPFW, said the university wants students’ experiences to be as positive as possible. Being harassed or assaulted is a life-changing event, he said, and students should know how to spot warning signs so they can remove themselves or others from situations that might escalate.

Data from 1995 to 2013 indicate many incidents of rape and sexual assault go unreported to police.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, an analysis of rape and sexual assault among college-age women from that period revealed that 80 percent of victimizations among students went unreported.

Of those students, the bureau reported 26 percent “believed the incident was a personal matter,” 20 percent feared reprisal and 12 percent indicated “the incident was not important enough to report.”

The three-year grant Manchester received enables it to implement its CARE initiative – Creating a Respectful Environment – at both campuses and hire a program coordinator, the university hopes, by early 2017, Machielson said.

CARE will target three areas: education programs; coordination among the university, victim advocacy organizations and local law enforcement; and enhanced outreach to underserved populations on campus. A climate survey in January showed Manchester could better serve international students and those who are gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender, Machielson said.

Police departments in North Manchester and Fort Wayne are serving as external partners, and the university is partnering with four victim services providers, including Hands of Hope and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center. Machielson said their support reflects the broader community concern.

A victim advocate with Hands of Hope will be on the North Manchester campus regularly so students can become familiar with her, Director Linda Wilk said.

“The hope is they can understand there is a community resource available to them, on campus,” Wilk said, adding the victim advocate has already worked with a few Manchester students.

Data suggest that’s a message students need to hear.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the analysis of rape and sexual assault among college-age women found 16 percent of students who were victimized received assistance from a victim services agency.

Megan Cook, director of counseling services at Trine, said the university wants to ensure victims get the emotional support they need.

Trine, as well as other area colleges, provides multiple programs addressing sexual violence.

Officials at Trine, IPFW and Indiana Tech said online courses and live per­form­ances help incoming students learn about such topics as consent, sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Other year-round programming at the schools include self-defense classes, guest speakers and Take Back the Night, officials said.

Colleges need to continue to lead and facilitate conversations about sexual violence prevention, Norman said. Over time, he added, the hope is to reduce occurrences of the behaviors.

And when they do occur, Wilk encourages victims to report the crimes. This can help victims realize they’re not alone and sends a message that the behavior isn’t acceptable, she said.

“It’s far more than just a victim being battered or sexually assaulted,” she said. “We really need to address the cultural thinking around domestic violence and sexual violence.”

