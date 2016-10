Richanne C. Mankey is to be installed as president of Defiance College during homecoming festivities Oct. 13, the college announced today.

The 2:30 p.m. ceremony in Weaner Community Center is open to the public.

Mankey took over the presidency on Jan. 1, after serving as vice president for institutional advancement at Daemen College in Amherst, New York. She has degrees from Ohio Northern University, the University of Dayton and Teachers College, Columbia University.