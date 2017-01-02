EACS opening to visitors Wednesdays

East Allen County Schools is welcoming the public to take a peek at what it does.

The district is resuming Walk Through Wednesdays, a program that allows visitors to tour its schools without an appointment. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday in January beginning Jan. 11.

It replaces an event previously held on a Sunday at New Haven High School that featured displays from each East Allen school and representation by students and staff, district spokeswoman Tamyra Kelly said.

Poor turnout led the district to rethink the event, she said.

“And it’s working very well,” she said of Walk Through Wednesdays.

Kelly said Walk Through Wednesdays offers better insight into what a school is like because participants can see students learning, teachers in action and the technology used. Visitors can also talk with the principal and, if they are there during lunchtime, sample the food, she said.

Last year, Kelly said, the program attracted families of private school students wanting to see an East Allen school they were interested in, and at least one family visited two elementary schools. Some grandparents even made the trip, she said.

“It’s a family decision,” Kelly said.

East Allen has 16 schools. Its enrollment totaled 9,476 students in 2015-16.

For information about Walk Through Wednesdays, go to www.eacs.k12.in.us or call 446-0100.

Angola High School

One student and two former students from Angola High School – senior Shelby Leininger and graduates Julia Mead and Chris Calvelage – have photographs featured in the second edition of the textbook “Focus on Photography.” Teacher Julie Rider submitted their work after one of the authors contacted her, seeking submissions. Leininger’s work is featured in the chapter about the art of photography, Mead’s work is included in a chapter about landscape photography and Calvelage’s work is in the chapter about action photography. The pieces were previous Gold or Silver Key winners from Scholastic Art and Writing, an annual event many Angola students enter. This was the first time in Rider’s more than 20-year career that a textbook featured Angola High School art students.

Ivy Tech

The Respiratory Care program at Ivy Tech Community College Northeast recently was reaccredited. Every 10 years, the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care visits the college and sorts through 10 years of data to ensure the college’s program meets standards. Attrition, graduation rates, tutoring, financial support and curriculum requirements are among the areas reviewed. Ivy Tech offers nine of the 11 respiratory care programs in Indiana. Students must graduate from an accredited program to become a professional respiratory therapist. Go to www.IvyTech.edu/respiratorycare for information.

Saint Francis

The public is welcome to participate in the University of Saint Francis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St. Activities include a video presentation of Franciscan sisters reflecting on their presence during the last moments of King’s life and service projects on and off campus. Go to www.sf.edu/MLKDay for the complete schedule or to register for a service project.

Huntington University

• Community benefit dollars provided by Parkview Huntington Hospital contributed to the replacement of eight automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, at Huntington University. AEDs are lightweight, portable devices that deliver an electric shock through the chest to the heart. Any nonmedical personnel and other lay rescuers who have been properly trained can use the safety equipment, which can make the difference between life and death. The AEDs will be in Wright Hall, Habecker Dining Commons, Merillat Centre for the Arts, Merillat Complex, the maintenance building, Dowden Science Hall, Becker Hall and a campus security vehicle. Instructional classes will be offered by Parkview Huntington EMS personnel when the devices arrive.

• Huntington University’s Foundation Breakfast Series will feature Jim O’Donnell, executive-in-residence, Jan. 11 at the Habecker Dining Commons. Breakfast begins at 7:45 a.m. The program is set for 8 to 9 a.m. O’Donnell is expected to discuss the recent election and how the outcome will influence the nation’s economic opportunities. Cost is $10, but first-time attendees eat free courtesy of Bailey-Love Mortuary. The public is welcome. Reservations are requested but not required. Contact Barb Baker at 260-359-4069 or bbaker@huntington.edu. The Foundation Breakfast is held the second Wednesday of the month from October to May.

Concordia High School

Entries are being accepted for the Concordia Comedy Festival, which is set for 7 p.m. April 28 at IPFW. The event expanded this year to include action/suspense/thriller, documentary and animation. Submissions, which must be shorter than three minutes and free of profanity, are due Feb. 24. They can be uploaded at www.ConcordiaComedyFestival.com. The festival is open to any middle and high school student who attends a school or is home-schooled in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Noble, Wells and Whitley counties. Finalists will be announced April 10. Winners will receive a GoPro camera, and top winners in each category will receive a Fandango gift card.

Fellowships

• The Lilly Endowment recently honored 100 Indiana K-12 educators with Teacher Creativity Fellowships, including three from Fort Wayne. Each fellow will receive a $12,000 grant to support a project of personally and professionally fulfilling activities. Recipients in northeast Indiana were Tara N. Ulmer of MSD Bluffton-Harrison; Mary E. Hilger of Whitley County Consolidated Schools; Benjamin M. Caywood and Lori S. Heiges of Fort Wayne Community Schools; Angela G. Bailey of Southwest Allen County Schools; Aaron Edwards and Bryan M. Munoz of East Noble Schools; and Andrea G. Miller of Warsaw Community Schools.

