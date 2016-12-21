EACS plans $2 million renovation

The former New Haven Elementary School is poised for a $2 million renovation.

The East Allen County Schools board Tuesday approved resolutions supporting the project, which will be funded by a general obligation bond.

The building, which houses an alternative school, will include the district’s data center and house some district employees after the renovation, Chief Financial Officer Kirby Stahly said. The installation of an elevator also is planned, he said.

The $2 million price tag includes an estimated $1.95 million in hard and soft construction costs, Stahly said. He said work is expected to be done by the start of the school year.

Also Tuesday, the board approved transferring $1,921,231 from the general fund to the district’s rainy day fund.

Outgoing board member Arden Hoffman voted against the two measures, characterizing them as counterintuitive. Because they involved about the same amount of money, he questioned why the district wouldn’t instead use those rainy day funds to pay for the renovations.

Stahly said East Allen created the rainy day fund to address only certain situations, such as unforeseen insurance expenses.

Board President Chris Baker described it as a safety net the district can use when something catastrophic occurs, like an emergency building repair.

In other news, Superintendent Ken Folks provided an update about the district’s appeal to change East Allen University’s failing A-to-F grade, which was released last week.

The State Board of Education staff recently notified him, indicating the appeal will likely be considered in February and could lead to having no grade assigned to the school, he said.

Folks has said the accountability system penalized East Allen University, which got an F, because it hasn’t been in existence for five years and thus was ineligible to receive credit for 75 percent of the criteria used to grade schools.

asloboda@jg.net