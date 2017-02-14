FWCS approves Elmhurst sale

Fort Wayne Community Schools is ready to part with the former Elmhurst High School site.

The school board Monday night unanimously approved a resolution allowing the district to sell the 23-acre site as well as about 12 acres of vacant farmland to its immediate west.

The vote followed a public hearing during which nine people addressed the board, including residents near the school, 3829 Sand Point Road.

Longtime Elmhurst teacher Don Goss said FWCS should keep the building to accommodate future population increases. Others cited its historical significance and expressed concerns that a buyer’s plans for the site could conflict with the residential area.

Karen Walker, who lives in the Elmhurst neighborhood, asked the board to continue the public hearing given the lack of information about the purchaser and intended use.

Board President Julie Hollings­worth said the district didn’t yet have offers for the site.

After the meeting, Facilities Director Darren Hess said the earliest the property will be on the market is March 6 because FWCS must adhere to public notice requirements regarding the hiring of a real estate broker.

He said the site will be marketed nationally, and all offers will be subject to board approval.

Mark GiaQuinta, the board’s vice president, said the cost of maintaining Elmhurst is a reason to sell the property.

Elmhurst, which was built in 1929, closed after the 2009-10 academic year due to consolidation and building and site conditions. Although the building’s water and heat have been turned off, the insurance and electricity costs are roughly $15,000 a year, Hess said, noting the electricity powers a security system.

The adjacent farmland was bought in 1990 and is no longer needed. FWCS considers it surplus land.

Also Monday, the board recognized three North Side High School students selected to participate in the Indiana University Honors Program in Foreign Languages, a six- to seven-week study abroad program. Senior Holly Lemna will study in Saumur, France; sophomore Lesley Quintana will study in Yucatan, Mexico; and sophomore Lizeth Quintana will study in Vina del Mar, Chile.

asloboda@jg.net