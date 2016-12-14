FWCS board to keep superintendent's base salary same

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board on Wednesday publicly presented Superintendent Wendy Robinson with a three-year contract that holds her annual base salary at $210,164.

The contract covers July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2019, keeping the base the same as it was the previous two years.

Although Robinson was absent from the special meeting, board President Mark GiaQuinta said she supports the decision, which is meant to send a "strong statement" about the financial environment public schools face.

"We in Fort Wayne are aware of the community in which we live and are aware our taxpayers look closely at those issues," GiaQuinta said.

Superintendents' salaries are paid for by non-property tax dollars through the state, he said.

"I'm dismayed districts down south pay their superintendents what they do because they don't pay them," GiaQuinta said. "We all do."

