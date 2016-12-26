First-graders learn to do good in bake sale

Students and staff at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School got to satisfy their sweet tooth this month knowing the indulgence benefited others.

By selling cookies and other treats for 25 cents apiece, the first-graders’ annual Goodies for God event held from Dec. 5 to 8 raised $1,154 for the Women’s Care Center, which supports mothers and babies in the Fort Wayne area.

“I was shocked we got to $1,100 this year,” first-grade teacher Julie Peters said, noting it set a record.

Originally known as Cookies for Christ, the service project has been a tradition since the early 1990s, when the school was part of Saint Joseph-Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Peters said. She said a first-grade teacher started the program after noticing a student would place cardboard in his shoes to keep his feet dry.

When Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School officially opened in 2013, the name changed to Goodies for God to reflect the variety of snacks sold, including rice crispy treats and chocolate-dipped marshmallows, Peters said.

The project has benefited the pregnancy resource center in recent years.

Anne Koehl, director of the Women’s Care Center in Fort Wayne, described Goodies for God as a big help for the organization. Its services, which include providing prenatal vitamins to women, come with a price tag, she said.

“We’re really blessed by their efforts,” Koehl said, adding she appreciates the children’s help more than they know. “What a great idea – cookies at Christmas. You can’t beat that.”

The children look forward to the project and usually begin first grade asking when Goodies for God will be held, Peters said.

“They know it’s their special project and special way of helping,” she said.

A visit to Ellison Bakery in November shows students how bakeries make large batches of cookies, Peters said.

The company donates three cases of wrapped cookies to the school’s Goodies for God cause, and the students – and their parents – supply the rest, Peters said. This year, she said, the 56 first-graders were asked to donate five dozen cookies, up from four dozen last year. A total of 4,616 treats were sold.

Although Goodies for God is a first-grade project, Peters said it involves the entire student body.

“To me, it’s just amazing how they all embrace it,” she said, noting the importance of teaching children compassion and helping each other.

Scholarships

• Franklin Electric Co. Inc. recently announced that IPFW junior Cooper Anthony Hill and Indiana Tech junior Dakota Rene Dawson are the recipients of the 2016 Franklin Electric Charitable and Educational Foundation Engineering Scholarship Program, which funds up to two consecutive academic years for eligible students.

Each scholarship is $5,000 per academic year payable at $2,500 for each completed semester for a total scholarship of up to $10,000 and includes a paid summer internship position between the recipient’s junior and senior years. Hill, who was the 2014 Adams Central High School salutatorian, received the IPFW Engineering Scholarship. Dawson, a 2014 Carroll High School graduate, is the inaugural recipient of the Indiana Tech Engineering Scholarship.

• The deadline for the Next Generation Teacher Scholarship is Dec. 31. It pays $7,500 per year for students pursuing a career in education. The scholarship is available to 200 high-achieving high school and college students who either graduate in the top 20 percent of their class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT.

While in college, students must maintain a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year to continue receiving the grant. Eligible students must be nominated by a teacher and submit their nomination form to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. Go to www.LearnMoreIndiana.org/nextteacher for information.

• Two Concordia Lutheran High School seniors, Keontré Hughes and Alaina Stellwagen, have been awarded with full-ride scholarships from the 2017 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. Students are awarded the scholarships based on hardship and financial need along with strong academics. Hughes is considering the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University or Purdue University to study biological engineering. Stell­wagen has been accepted to Indiana University but is looking at other schools. She plans to study journalism.

Concordia Lutheran High School

Concordia Lutheran High School has promoted two employees and welcomed one to the staff. Debbie Schumm, a 1996 alumna, is the director of financial aid, a new position that restructured admissions, retention and financial aid. Dawn Schuller, who has been the part-time and full-time admissions counselor at the school for almost four years, has been named the new director of admissions and retention. Gary Reinking has been named the director of buildings and grounds. He has been with the high school for six years in the maintenance department.

Huntington University

Huntington University ranks No. 8 on Christian Universities Online’s list of Top 50 Christian Colleges and Universities Exceeding Expectations 2017. The ranking was based on a comparison of predicted and actual graduation rates. Huntington’s graduation rate is 11 percent higher than predicted by the online guide’s model. Visit www.christianuniversitiesonline.org to view the complete list.

Bishop Dwenger

Tuffy’s Trivia Night is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Bishop Dwenger High School. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Participants may assemble teams of 10 or ask to be placed on one. Attendees must be 21 or older. To register, visit www.bishopdwenger.com/trivianight or call Molly Schreck at 496-4775. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Saint Francis

After tallying votes from more than 2,000 people, the University of Saint Francis announced Designs by Dinius won the People’s Choice Award associated with the annual Christmas in the Castle event. Eleven decorators dressed the Brookside Mansion for the program. Designs by Dinius decorated the dining room. Now home to administrative offices, the building is the former home of industrialist John Henry Bass and was restored in 2010.

