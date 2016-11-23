Full board to consider new deal for FWCS chief

After today, the Fort Wayne Community Schools board could be closer to achieving its goal of renewing Supt. Wendy Robinson’s contract by the end of 2016.

The board was expected to meet today in executive session, which is closed to the public and media, to discuss Robinson’s continued employment. Her last agreement ran through Dec. 31, 2015. Her total compensation in 2015 was $238,247.21.

Board Vice President Julie Hollingsworth said she and the other board officers – President Mark GiaQuinta and Secretary Steve Corona – have been meeting with Robinson to discuss the terms of her contract renewal, but today’s meeting will be a chance to discuss the matter with the full seven-member board.

The board aims to approve an agreement by the end of the calendar year, Hollingsworth said.

Robinson, who has worked in the district since 1973, has been superintendent since 2003. Her previous roles have included elementary school teacher, assistant principal and deputy superintendent.

The board’s next regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday.

