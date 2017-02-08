Help offered to St. Joseph students

Northeast Indiana universities are offering help to students affected by the suspension of activities at Saint Joseph’s College.

School officials announced Friday the college will temporarily suspend all activities on the Rensselaer campus for at least the 2017-18 academic year. The decision came after a long-running pool of debt, the risk of losing accreditation and increased pressure from auditors that could have affected student loans, an official said.

The University of Saint Francis, IPFW, Trine University and Ivy Tech Community College Northeast have issued statements indicating their readiness to provide assistance.

“As a fellow Catholic institution of higher learning, we want to do everything we can to guide these young people through this tumultuous time and help them remain on track to graduation,” Saint Francis President Sister Elise Kriss said in a statement.

Saint Francis, which has a free application process, is offering two transfer awards designed specifically for Saint Joseph’s students. The SJC Transition Award has a value of up to $9,500 per year, and the SJC Housing Award is $1,000 per year.

Visit admissions.sf.edu for award details and information about how Saint Joseph’s core credits transfer to Saint Francis. Students may also go to go.sf.edu/sjctransfer, email admiss@sf.edu or call 260-399-7700, ext. 8000.

At IPFW, Saint Joseph’s students with more than 30 credit hours and an overall GPA of at least 2.0 will receive automatic admission and priority registration if they apply, are admitted and register before March 15. Students with fewer than 30 credit hours will be given priority placement during the Advising and Registration Days on May 24-25.

IPFW also is waiving application fees for students transferring from Saint Joseph’s and will host Credit Evaluation Days students on Feb. 25 and March 4.

Kenneth Christmon, associate vice chancellor of admissions, said in a statement that the assistance isn’t a ploy to increase enrollment at IPFW.

“In its purest sense, higher education is a family, and when students are displaced through such a rare and traumatic occurrence, we have an obligation to step up and support those students, faculty, and staff as they deal with the transitions to new schools,” he said in the statement.

Trine is offering scholarship options to transfer students. Academic tuition scholarships are available up to $16,000, and the competitive Transfer Chair Scholarship offers $18,000. Honors scholarships and activity, legacy and Franks School of Education awards are also available.

“We regularly welcome transfer students, believing their diverse experiences in the classroom enhance the academic experience for all students at Trine,” university President Earl D. Brooks II said in a statement. “Be assured that any St. Joseph’s students considering Trine will receive personalized care from an admission counselor who will make the transfer process as seamless as possible.”

Saint Joseph’s students can visit trine.edu/st-josephs-college-transfers.aspx or contact Karen Rein­oehl, director of transfer admission, at reinoehlk@trine.edu or call 260-665-4136 for more information. Students may apply to Trine for free.

Ivy Tech Community College has contacted administrators at Saint Joseph’s to offer assistance to their students, President Sue Ellspermann said in a statement.

She said a transfer adviser can help students explore their options. Ivy Tech can help first- or second-year students enter one of its Transfer Single Articulation Pathway associate degree programs, which transfer directly into any Indiana public four-year institution. Some students may only need take a handful of classes to earn an associate degree.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.