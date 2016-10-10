Helping students get their second chance

Getting through high school can sometimes present huge challenges, and, for those in Fort Wayne who didn’t collect a diploma at 18, there is a second chance.

If the Fort Wayne Community Schools Continuing Education program makes you think of fun courses to pursue in your retirement, you’re partially correct. The Neighborhood Connection, as it is called, offers genealogy, Spanish, computer and much more.

But about 1,200 students in the program are enrolled to finish their high school education, seeking the High School Equivalency, once known as the GED.

Students can start the program as early as 16, but people in their 20s are more typical, according to Pat Boles, the program director. But one recent graduate was 79.

“When the economy turned south, what we saw was a huge increase in those late 30s, 40s and 50-year-olds who had a job for a long period of time, but did not have an HSE and were suddenly out of work because they had that job for so long,” Boles said.

Now there’s another component offered with the HSE that can set late bloomers on a pathway for life. Students can also pick up a trade. Certification is offered in welding, logistics, CNC machining, CDL for truck driving and START, a professional hospitality and culinary arts program, QuickBooks, electronics, HVAC (heating, air conditioning and ventilation) and CCMA (certified clinical medical assist). One of the most popular career options is CNA, certified nursing assistant, Boles said.

The additional career training came about six years ago when the state Department of Workforce Development took over the program from the Indiana Department of Education.

“A lot of times we’ll have a student come in who has no clue what they want to do,” Boles said. “This starts them focusing in on what they have an aptitude for and, most importantly, a passion for.”

Most of the career classes take place at the FWCS Career Center at Anthis. HSE classes are offered at nine sites in Allen County: Aboite Library, Anthis, Blue Jacket, East Wayne Street Center, Heritage Park Nursing Home, Grabill Library, Huntertown United Methodist Church and Ivy Tech Community College Northeast.

Julio Bautista is one student who took the second chance. He started at the Anthis Center in the English language program.

“I wanted to learn English,” said Bautista, 31. Then he decided to get his high school equivalency degree since he had not been able to finish his secondary education in Mexico. Last September, he graduated with the HSE and a certificate in welding.

He’s already on his second job and found he’d rather be a pipe fitter. It was the training that got him started in the field. “I think it was one of the reasons they hired me,” he said.

His wife, Marcella Gomez, is now working on her CNA certification, he said.

Boles who was a teacher and administrator in the Fort Wayne schools for 25 years before he went to work at the Continuing Education Center, said one of the best things is the graduation ceremony that always takes place the first weekend in March in the North Side High School auditorium. There are caps and gowns, diplomas, pictures taken.

“What I like probably the most about it is I don’t speak,” Boles said. The students are speakers and their stories are all inspiring, he said.

“When you’re principal, unfortunately, not everyone graduates. You feel very bad that people fall into the cracks,” Boles said. “This allowed me to be able to work with those students that were not successful the first time around and now what’s neat is working with some of their siblings, their children. I think when it gets to grandchildren, I’ll probably retire.”

IPFW

Rubenesque, this semester’s student-operated restaurant in the Holiday Inn at IPFW is now open through Dec. 8. This semester’s restaurant features Belgian fare such as Steak Frites (steak with fries), Tomate Crevettes (tomatoes stuffed with shrimp) and Croquette aux Crevettes (shrimp croquettes). Rubenesque will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 8, except Thanksgiving. IPFW students and faculty receive a 15 percent discount. Each semester, senior students in IPFW’s Hospitality and Tourism Management program create and operate a themed pop-up restaurant open only on Thursdays for lunch. Students handle all aspects of the restaurant, including ordering ingredients, cooking, table service and management.

Scholarship offered

The application period is open for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship Program. This is the largest undergraduate scholarship in the nation, providing up to $40,000 per year for four years of study for high-achieving high school seniors with financial need. The application period will remain open until Nov. 30. Each scholarship is intended to cover a significant share of the student’s educational expenses – including tuition, living expenses, books and required fees. Awards will vary by individual, based on the cost of tuition as well as other grants or scholarships he or she may receive. After graduating with bachelor’s degrees, Cooke Foundation College Scholars may be eligible to apply for a Cooke Foundation Graduate Scholarship worth up to $50,000 a year for up to four years. Cooke Foundation College Scholars are selected based on exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service to others and leadership. Students must be residing in the U.S. at the time they submit their applications. Scholarships are awarded without respect to religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship status, geographic region, race or ethnicity. The foundation anticipates that a majority of scholarship recipients will be eligible to receive a federal Pell Grant for low-income students. The average family income of Cooke Foundation College Scholars selected this past year was $33,645. At a minimum, applicants must earn a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.5 or above, and receive an SAT combined critical reading and math score of 1200 or above (based on the old SAT scores) and/or an ACT composite score of 26 or above. To apply, go to outreach.jkcf.org/cs-apply/

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email jduffy@jg.net.

