IPFW alumni board opposes campus split

Separating IPFW’s campus into two entities is a step backward for the community and putting general education and liberal arts under the Purdue banner is not a good idea since that is “not what Purdue is known for at its base.”

That is the message the IPFW Alumni Association Board of Directors delivered late Friday evening in a response to the realignment agreement set to go forward after the Purdue University board of trustees approves the split Dec. 16.

The Indiana University board gave its approval Dec. 1.

Currently, Purdue provides administrative oversight of IPFW, with students able to receive degrees from both Indiana and Purdue. In the realignment, IU would enhance its health science and medical education offerings; Purdue would control all other programs.

The music program will shift to Purdue, while IPFW’s nursing, medical imaging and dental education programs would transfer to IU from Purdue.

IPFW Chancellor Vicki Carwein said the realignment represents a big change after 50 years, and the decision is difficult for a lot of people.

“But the IU board has approved this agreement and the Purdue board is set to vote on the 16th and so we certainly respect and appreciate their views and their feelings,” Carwein said. “We will do everything we can to implement their decision in the best interest of the students, our community and our region.”

Carwein added that the realignment offers opportunities.

