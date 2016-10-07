IPFW making push for students

As its future is being considered, IPFW will embark an aggressive campaign to recruit more students and pursue those who leave for non-academic reasons.

IPFW is seeking 5,000 applicants with the hope of enrolling about 2,600 new students next year, Carl N. Drummond, IPFW vice chancellor for academic affairs and enrollment management, said Thursday during the school’s media day.

It has been a difficult year for the school. Declining enrollment since the Great Recession has been part of it. In the last three years, enrollment has declined 9 percent to 12,010, with more students graduating than enrolling.

Purdue currently provides administrative oversight of IPFW, with students able to receive degrees from both Indiana and Purdue. Internal and external studies of the school have suggested changes and have sparked controversy on campus.

A proposal released in January from a state-mandated study would split IPFW into two schools based on IU and Purdue strengths. The trustees of Purdue and IU voted in June to extend their IPFW management agreement for five years and put off any decision to realign the school until December.

Teams at IU and Purdue are developing a revised governance proposal to be presented to IU and Purdue trustees in December. IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein said Thursday that IPFW has no role in the “negotiations” other than to provide data to the mother schools.

Carwein said IPFW’s expenses are more than the “dollars coming in the door.” Revenues have dropped 15 percent since 2011.

Drummond said the school is responding to that by continuing to “restructure and scale back” operations. As examples, he said IPFW has suspended admissions to environment policy and environmental geology programs. While noting the school is not picking on the environment, Drummond said administrators will look for other programs with little or no demand to eliminate.

The school needs programs and services to attract high school graduates, who are becoming more racially and ethnically mixed, Drummond said. There has been a recent decline in students from Allen County, IPFW’s primary market, he said. Its secondary market is the South Bend/Elkhart region.

A new ad campaign will stretch to Plymouth to the northwest, Logansport to the southwest, and Muncie and Anderson to the south. In addition, the school needs to pursue students who were admitted but didn’t show up and those who leave for non-academic reasons, Drummond said.

IPFW will also recruit students as part of the Midwest Consortium, which allows students from participating states to pay 150 percent of Indiana in-state tuition, Drummond added.

“So, we can offer them a tuition here in Fort Wayne that is cheaper or competitive with their in-state tuition at their own institutions,” Drummond said.

Among the dour news, school officials also touted IPFW’s No. 1 ranking among Indiana universities on CollegeNET’s Social Mobility Index. The SMI “measures the extent to which a college or university educates more economically disadvantaged students (with family incomes below the national median) at lower tuition, so they can graduate and obtain good paying jobs,” according to its website.

rshawgo@jg.net