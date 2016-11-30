IU trustees set to discuss IPFW

The proposed realignment of IPFW is on the agenda as the Indiana University trustees begin two days of meetings today in Bloomington.

The controversial proposal, which would split IPFW into two schools, is scheduled for discussion Thursday. It would also need approval from the Purdue University trustees, who meet next month.

But the measure doesn’t appear to be a slam dunk at IU.

While Dr. Michael Mirro, an IU trustee from Fort Wayne, has voiced approval of the idea, at least one IU board member is against the realignment, which was recommended by a legislative study in January.

Patrick A. Shoulders, an IU trustee and Evansville attorney, said in an email to IPFW professor Mary Ann Cain, that “The current proposal is a compromise driven by Purdue’s demand to hang on to control of the campus.” And as IPFW administrators prepare to eliminate several liberal arts programs to save money, Shoulders characterizes “first job education” at the expense of the humanities as “a betrayal of the mission of higher education.”

In phone interview Tuesday with The Journal Gazette, Shoulders said that while Purdue is an extraordinary school, the IPFW situation has been allowed to deteriorate over years.

“And that suggests to me, based upon my 15 years of experience with IU administration of campuses in Indianapolis, South Bend, New Albany, etc., that it’s time for Indiana University to manage the Fort Wayne campus and for Purdue to concentrate on its many strengths in West Lafayette,” he said.

Mirro did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Purdue provides administrative oversight of IPFW, with students able to receive degrees from both Indiana and Purdue.

The Indiana General Assembly directed the Legislative Services Agency to evaluate the role and governance of IPFW. The LSA, with the help of a working group of university and community representatives formed by Legislative Council Chairman Sen. David Long, issued its report in January.

IU would maintain control of the School of Medicine and enhance its health science and medical education offerings, including taking over nursing and other related programs. In those areas, IU would have sole operating and management responsibility. In June, Mirro said there is IU and Purdue backing for those key goals.

Purdue would control other course offerings with an expanded focus on biomedical engineering and advanced manufacturing.

The Purdue and IU trustees voted in June to extend their IPFW management agreement for five years and put off any decision to realign the school until December.

A “no” vote from IU could end the measure.

If the alignment agreement is approved by IU’s trustees, Purdue’s trustees will take it up at its Dec. 16 meeting, Purdue spokesman Brian Zink said in an email response. “The agreement – in this or any modified form – requires approval from both boards to become effective,” he said.

IU’s trustees meeting comes after the IPFW Faculty Senate approved a vote of no confidence in Chancellor Vicky Carwein and several groups voiced concern about proposed program and governance changes at IPFW. Among them are the Indiana University-Bloomington Faculty Council, the American Association of University Professors, the Indiana Conference of the American Association of University Professors, Purdue University Northwest chapter of the American Association of University Professors, and the Department of History and Philosophy at Purdue University Northwest.

The LSA report forced IU into coming up with a solution to a problem “not of our making in Fort Wayne,” said Shoulders, who credits Mirro with working “incredibly hard” on a solution.

Meanwhile, the IPFW community is calling and sending him emails to “ ‘Save us, save us. Why are you letting this happen?’ ” Shoulders said. “And I think the message needs to go forward: We didn’t let this happen. And so it’s frustrating, I would say.”

