Indiana Tech finds its leader

The search for Indiana Tech’s new president brought more than 70 applicants, and the board of trustees announced Monday that it found the “right leader” in Karl W. Einolf.

Einolf, a dean at Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland, will begin his duties July 1, Indiana Tech said in a news release. He will succeed Arthur E. Snyder, who is retiring June 30 after leading the school since July 2003.

Indiana Tech is not disclosing Einolf’s salary, said Matt Bair, director of marketing and communication.

In the news release, board chair Janet Chrzan said Einolf’s character, vision, and academic and business leadership experience impressed the search team, which considered four finalists.

“He is the right leader for our future as we look to continue building on the great levels of success achieved by Dr. Snyder during his time as president,” Chrzan said.

Since joining Mount St. Mary’s in 1998, Einolf has held various positions, including associate professor, professor, director of the honors program, acting president and, most recently, dean of the Richard J. Bolte Sr. School of Business, according to the release.

He previously was an instructor and Warren-York Fellow at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania and held management positions in marketing and finance with the Sprint Corporation.

Einolf said he is excited to lead Indiana Tech. The school, founded in 1930, has about 1,560 traditional undergraduates, and its online program and 16 regional classroom locations in the Midwest serve more than 8,000 adult students.

“Indiana Tech’s team of entrepreneurial administrators, faculty, and staff are committed to delivering high-quality career-focused academic programs to both traditional and adult learners,” Einolf said in the news release. “I am eager to be a part of this team and to help enrich the student experience at Indiana Tech.”

