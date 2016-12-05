Indiana Tech names Einolf new president

Indiana Tech announced today its next president will be Karl W. Einolf, making him the school's ninth leader.

Einolf will begin his duties July 1 and will succeed Arthur E. Snyder, who is retiring June 30.

Einolf said in a news release that he is excited to lead Indiana Tech.

"Indiana Tech’s team of entrepreneurial administrators, faculty, and staff are committed to delivering high-quality career-focused academic programs to both traditional and adult learners," he said. "I am eager to be a part of this team and to help enrich the student experience at Indiana Tech.”

