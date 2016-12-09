Indiana's 200th a teachable moment

Southwest Allen County Schools students can fill their lunch trays with a helping of Indiana today as the district celebrates the state turning 200.

Indiana’s bicentennial is Sunday.

An Indiana-themed menu at SACS cafeterias is just one way area schools are commemorating the milestone.

In Fort Wayne Community Schools, Croninger Elementary School celebrated Tuesday with a program featuring fourth-graders, and Study Elementary School students participated in an October event that featured activities showing what life was like in 1816.

Monday, Woodland Elementary School in East Allen County Schools will host a fourth-grade Indiana birthday celebration.

Northwest Allen County Schools celebrated the bicentennial throughout the past year with various activities, including torch relays, pioneer-era games, preparing and eating food made with pioneer-era recipes and researching events unique to 1800s Indiana.

“Our teachers eagerly embraced the unique anniversary as a teachable moment to teach aspects of Indiana’s history that are unique to this special anniversary,” NACS Superintendent Chris Himsel wrote in an email.

Brant Brown, SACS director of food and nutrition services, said today’s menu has been in the works since about mid-October. He gave the Covington Elementary School principal credit for the idea.

“We decided we’d go all the way and do a full menu revamp for the day,” Brown said.

With about 7,100 students, he said, the district is prepared to serve about 6,500 Indiana-themed meals.

Breaded pork tenderloin sandwiches became the entrée because Nick’s Kitchen in Huntington bills itself as the home of the breaded pork tenderloin, Brown said. Corn was an obvious choice for a side, he said, and baked beans were chosen because of Indianapolis’ connection to the Van Camp’s brand.

For dessert, students won’t eat birthday cake but sugar cream pie. The confection, also known as Hoosier pie, became the official state pie in 2009.

Each cafeteria will display state maps illustrating where the food came from, Brown said.

