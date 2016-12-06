Ivy Tech enrollment on track

Although final numbers won’t be known for months, Ivy Tech Community College Northeast appears on track toward attaining its 2016-17 enrollment target.

Chris Cathcart, vice chancellor of student affairs, shared the enrollment update with the regional board of trustees Monday, explaining the annualized target of 15,000 students covers three terms: summer 2016, fall 2016 and spring 2017.

Unduplicated head counts for summer (2,626) and fall (8,831), as of Nov. 27, show the college already has reached 76 percent of the goal.

“I think we’re doing very well,” Cathcart said.

Of those enrolled in the fall term, 6,367 were classified as freshmen and 2,464 were classified as sophomores, according to a breakdown of student demographics.

The spring term begins Jan. 17.

Enrollment figures as of late November suggest the college will surpass its annualized target, but Cathcart said the actual head count won’t be known until the end of the term.

Trustees President Bob Dettmer asked about the college’s efforts to increase enrollment and interest among high school students.

Cathcart said the I-Career initiative has helped expose high school students to Ivy Tech.

Nearly 800 students attended the I-Career events this fall, which focused on the areas of health, manufacturing and agriculture and let the students visit the college’s facilities and engage with instructors, said Barry Schrock, executive director of K-12 engagement.

When surveyed, many I-Career participants indicated they would consider applying to Ivy Tech, Schrock said.

“The feedback was outstanding,” he said.

Three I-Career days are scheduled for the spring: Public Services Day on March 23; Automotive Day on April 19 and Construction Day on April 26.

