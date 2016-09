Journalist Ann Curry will be the keynote speaker for the 2017 "Tapestry: A Day for You" event sponsored by IPFW and Parkview Health, the university announced today.

Curry, a former NBC News anchor and international correspondent, will speak April 28 at Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are $75 each for open seating and $800 for a reserved table of 10.

Registration for the event opens Feb. 24.