MLK mural sparks talk 'we often avoid'

A statewide Ivy Tech program prompted Jared Applegate, a visual communications instructor at the Fort Wayne campus, to propose a class project he hadn’t before attempted.

And it’s one visitors to the college’s Student Life Center likely won’t miss: A mural featuring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that, Applegate said, measures about 8.5 feet tall by about 35 feet wide.

The hope, he added, is “that this is the first of many diversity murals on campus.”

The artwork is a response to the Ivy Tech Community College MLK Jr. Legacy Project, an ­ARTivism exhibition honoring the legacy of the civil rights leader. ARTivism is artwork that doubles as activism. Submissions were due Nov. 18 and were to answer this question: “How do I interpret social change in my community with the theme of ‘moving forward’ in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.?”

Applegate said he viewed the project as an opportunity for his history of design class. He credited personnel at Ivy Tech Northeast for their support, noting the bureaucracy of academia can sometimes hinder projects like these.

In addition to featuring King, the mural includes dandelion fluffs, which act as a metaphor for King’s dreams, Applegate said. Just as dandelions are resilient and can grow anywhere, even between cracks of concrete, he said, messages of peace can do the same.

Through Craigslist, the class also obtained an old church pew to place near the mural, Applegate said. At the bench, he said, visitors may read cards that feature King’s quotes as well as questions related to them.

“We want there to be the discussions on that bench that we often avoid,” he said, explaining the questions point toward conversations addressing racism.

Huntington University

The Michigan Occupational Therapy Association last month presented Denise Hoffman of Huntington University with its Roster of Fellow honor.

The award recognizes MiOTA members who in their career have made a significant contribution to the continuing education and professional development of members by using special skills or knowledge in therapeutic practice, education, research or administration. Hoffman joined the Huntington University faculty in 2016 and specializes in pediatrics, adolescents and adults with developmental delays.

Hoffman’s achievements include creating new programming and leader­ship opportunities for occupational therapists as a clinic director; opening a private practice serving southwest Michigan using hippotherapy and animal-assisted therapy; and serving as the lead occupational therapist at Western Michigan School of Medicine Multidisciplinary Medically Complex and Cleft Palate Clinics.

Trine University

Maria Hallman, an adjunct professor in Trine University’s Franks School of Education, received the Health Teacher of the Year award from the Indiana Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance last month.

DeKalb High School Principal Matthew Toth nominated Hallman, who is a physical education and health teacher at the school.

Criteria include leadership in developing, implementing or directing effective health education or promotion programs; volunteer service to school, community or professional; and evidence of professional activity in innovative teaching, publications, presentations, funded research or programs, special projects or other health-related activities.

Central Lutheran School

Central Lutheran School in New Haven celebrated a steel topping out ceremony Nov. 22 as part of an expansion project.

The practice of topping out a new building is a rite traditionally held when the last beam is placed atop a structure.

The expansion includes a 16,430-square-foot classroom addition and a 18,966-square-foot gym expansion. Work is expected to be finished this fall.

Indiana Wesleyan University

Accredited Schools Online has ranked Indiana Wesleyan University’s online degree program as No. 13 in the country.

The organization ranks accredited universities based on numerous attributes, including cost, financial aid, graduation rate and student support.

Indiana Wesleyan got high marks for allowing online students to complete their academics at a pace with which they are comfortable, to have access to financial aid like other traditional learners and to receive all the necessary support from experienced faculty and staff.

The university has about 11,000 adult students attending classes online or at one of its 15 centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. It offers 80 online and on-site degree programs available through its adult enrollment services.

IPFW

IPFW’s Division of Continuing Studies is partnering with the Project Management Institute Northeast Indiana Chapter to provide project management classes for local businesses and professionals.

The program consists of six sessions, which are aligned with the Project Management Institute Guide and were developed with the PMI Northeast Indiana Chapter. The program provides the fundamental skills and knowledge needed to successfully manage any project, making it excellent for new or aspiring project managers.

The next project management certificate program begins Feb. 7. Register at learn.ipfw.edu or contact IPFW Training Outreach at 481-6619.

