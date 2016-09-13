Manchester University sets enrollment record

Manchester University set a record enrollment of 1,600 students for the 2016-17 school year, a statement from the school said today.

The university has also been named in U.S. News & World Report's annual college guide as one of the best colleges and best value schools among regional colleges, the statement said.

The highest number of enrollment for the university previously was in 1970-71, with a record 1,471 students.

Manchester University has campuses located in North Manchester and in Fort Wayne, and offers more than 60 areas of academic study, the statement said.