Manchester goes online for degree

Manchester University is offering another way for students to earn a pharmacogenomics master’s degree.

The college, which launched the degree program in May, announced Monday that students may pursue the degree over two years online at a cost comparable to the traditional one-year program, about $32,000 plus $2,800 a year in fees. The cost for the online program will be spread over two years.

According to the university, this is the only online pharmacogenomics master’s degree program in the country.

Applications are being accepted for the online and traditional programs for classes beginning in May, the release stated.

Pharmacogenomics relates an individual’s genes to their response to medication and can “optimize an individual’s drug therapy, greatly decreasing medication costs and side effects,” according to the release,

“PGx not only improves patient care dramatically, it revolutionizes the way we approach medicine,” Manchester President Dave McFadden said in the release.

The online program has two tracks, bench research and clinical. The research track was created for laboratory technicians or those who have a bachelor’s degree in a science field, the release stated, and the clinical track was designed for such health care providers as physicians, pharmacists and genetic counselors.

In the release, assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences Diane Calinski said the online program gives students the option to earn the degree where they live and to continue working.

The traditional program at the university’s Fort Wayne campus is primarily for people with an undergraduate science degree.

Visit https://forms.manchester.edu/pharmacogenomics/apply/ for application information.

asloboda@jg.net