Manchester to name intercultural center after alumna Jean Young

A $1 million intercultural center at Manchester University will be named in memory of Jean Childs Young, a Manchester alumna, educator and activist, the university announced today.

University President Dave McFadden made the announcement at College Avenue and East Street in North Manchester, where construction on the building is to begin next year, the university said in a statement.

In addition to a permanent display honoring Young, plans also call for "a domed space designed to be used as a focal point for northeast Indiana discussions about diversity and inclusion," the statement said.

President Jimmy Carter appointed Young, the wife of former United Nations ambassador Andrew Young, chair of the U.S. Commission on the International Year of the Child. A 1954 Manchester College graduate, she served the college as a trustee from 1975 to 1979 and received an honorary doctorate in 1980.

"Jean's life reflected brightly on our mission to respect the infinite worth of every individual and improve the human condition," McFadden said in an email to alumni this afternoon.

"A child of the segregated South and a partner in the civil rights movement, Jean's work dispelled stereotypes and fostered understanding. She built relationships and bridged divides. I can think of no better namesake for our Intercultural Center, a symbol of MU's commitment to learning from differences."

The university today also dedicated a Peace Pole at the site in memory of three international students who died last winter in a traffic accident. It said the facility will include a permanent memorial garden dedicated to the students.

On Feb. 21, students Kirubel Hailu and Brooke "BK" Dagnew of Ethiopia and Nerad Mangai of Nigeria died after the van in which they were traveling had a flat tire on Interstate 69 in Grant County. They were outside the van when they were struck by another vehicle.