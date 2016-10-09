Marching band results

Area marching bands competed Saturday in the Indiana State School Music Association Scholastic Prelims at Homestead High School.

According to IndianaMarching.com, Homestead won a gold rating in Class A and won won music, visual and general effect distinction honors.

In Class B, East Noble and North Side received gold ratings and Wawasee won a silver rating. East Noble and North Side each won distinction awards for music, visual and general effect.

In Class C, Norwell, Concordia, Angola, Leo and Garrett earned gold ratings. Norwell, Concordia, Angola and Leo won distinction honors for music, visual and general effect.

In Class D, Whitko and Woodlan earned gold ratings. Woodlan won distiction awards for visual and general effect.

In Scholastic Small, Bluffton earned gold ratings and Heritage and New Haven earned silver ratings.

In Scholastic Large, Huntington North, Snider, Northrop, Warsaw and Columbia City earned gold ratings. Wayne earned a silver rating. Snider distinction awards for music and general effect.