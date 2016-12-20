NACS board member gets send-off

At its last meeting of 2016, the Northwest Allen County Schools board Monday bid goodbye to longtime member Paul Sloffer.

Sloffer, who represented Eel River Township since 1992, did not seek re-election in November. He will be succeeded by lifelong district resident Steve Bartkus, who attended Monday’s meeting.

Board President Kent Somers thanked Sloffer for his service and leadership in a tenure marked by selfless dedication, a description others also used.

“You gave selflessly,” former board member Mary Wysong told Sloffer, with whom she served two terms. She also noted his reasonable judgment.

Ron Felger, a board member with more than 30 years’ experience, described Sloffer as a great steward and watchdog of taxpayers’ money.

“He does bring much wisdom to the board,” board member John Hilger added.

Superintendent Chris Himsel, chimed in, saying he was happy to have worked with Sloffer and appreciated all he had done.

Of his tenure, Sloffer said he liked how board members always agreed to disagree. He also offered the board a piece of advice.

“Keep a good superintendent and let him do his job,” he said.

In other news, the district’s effective and highly effective teachers should soon see extra money in their paychecks because of the teacher performance grant issued by the state. The formula for rating teachers effective or highly effective is based on scores for statewide testing known as ISTEP+.

The board unanimously agreed to use last year’s formula to determine the distribution of funds for teachers employed last school year.

The compensation could be awarded as early as Friday, Himsel said, explaining the district is waiting on finalization from the state.

