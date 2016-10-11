No one speaks against FWCS plan

If any Fort Wayne Community Schools’ residents aren’t enamored of the district’s plan to increase next year’s budget by 1.5 percent to $289 million, they didn’t show it Monday night.

During a public hearing at Grile Administrative Center, no one spoke against the budget, the district’s three-year capital improvements plan or its 12-year bus replacement plan.

One resident did speak – to thank the board for its successful efforts with the City Council to stop a proposal to end the city’s business personal property tax, one of the school budget’s major income streams.

Board President Mark GiaQuinta said he was not disheartened by the lack of public comment. It’s not been uncommon in recent years for no one to speak, he said.

“We have had a declining budget for years, because of (state-imposed property) tax caps, and I don’t think it’s so much public apathy as the reality that there isn’t money to go around,” he said.

The budget includes money for school renovation projects and catching up with replacing buses.

A $130 million bond referendum was approved by voters in May for major updates at 10 schools and renovation projects at 32 more.

Homeowners with a property assessed at $100,000 would see a tax increase of about $11.50 a year if the new budget passes at the board’s next meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 24.

In other business, the board approved spending just under $814,840 to complete a project to switch remaining elementary and middle schools’ hand-held and bus radios to digital.

That project was begun in 2014. All the district’s high schools and five middle schools have gone digital since then as federal officials narrow the bandwidth alloted to such radios, the board was told.

The contract with J&K Communications of Columbia City will provide 1,025 radios plus base units, repeaters and associated software. The contract was not put out for bids because J&K is the only supplier in the region, district officials said.

