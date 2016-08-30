Nursing students to assist with flu vaccinations

Nursing students at Huntington University will assist with flu vaccinations for Huntington Community Schools, a statement from the university said today.

The nursing department is partnering with Parkview Health to administer the vaccinations at eight different schools in September, the statement said.

Three senior nursing students will be assigned to each location along with a Huntington University faculty member and a Parkview Health employee, it said. The vaccinations were scheduled by Parkview Health as part of its Workplace Wellness program.

“We are very excited our senior students will be able to participate in a real-world, practical experience working with patients and the staff from the region’s premier healthcare provider,” said Nancy Richison, Huntington University instructor of nursing.