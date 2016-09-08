Ossian teachers honored for innovative teaching

Two teachers at Ossian Elementary School have received a $2,000 grant from Voya Financial Inc.

The teachers, Patty Atkins and Kellyn Atkins, were honored for their innovative teaching methods, a statement from Voya Financial said.

The teachers were selected from more than 1,000 applicants for the Voya Unsung Heroes award, and are among only 100 winners nationwide, the statement said. It said they now qualify for one of the top three prizes – an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.

The teachers' 'Full STEAM Ahead' teaching concept focuses on exposing students to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to foster creativity.

The program, which started out as a small after-school activity, was so popular with students that a another night was added, the statement said.

Because of the innovation from students ranging from special needs to high ability involved in the program, Voya said, a classroom will be outfitted with STEAM materials to incorporate learning standards to bring their program to life.